Megan Moroney to play free show at Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Influenced by legendary songwriters in classic country, southern rock, and Americana, Megan Moroney is bringing her distinctive voice to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs on Friday, Oct. 21, at 9 p.m.
The show is free and open to the public ages 21 and up.
Born and raised in Georgia, Moroney’s career began during her freshman year at the University of Georgia with an opportunity to open for an established country artist at the iconic Georgia Theatre, which prompted her to write her first original song.
Since then, Moroney has quickly become one of Nashville’s most exciting up-and-coming artists whose success thus far has been achieved without the support of a major label. Her honest, conversational lyrics and passion for storytelling fueled her latest EP, “Pistol Made of Roses,” which debuted in July 2022 and includes “I Love Me,” “Hair Salon,” “Til It All Goes South,” “Tennessee Orange,” and more.
For more information on Megan Moroney, visit https://meganmoroney.com/.
For more information on Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab, or call 800-754-4111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.