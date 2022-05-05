OKLAHOMA CITY - Families and foodies alike will delight at the 31st Annual Chuck Wagon Festival, a celebration of Western and Native American history, art and cuisine for all ages held at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 28-29.
"Our Chuck Wagon festival, now in its 31st year, has become a family tradition where we gather to celebrate the West," said Natalie Shirley, museum president and CEO. "This year, guests can expect to see both old and new traditions come together for an immersive, weekend-long experience that we are so excited to host at our museum."
Returning for the second year, Native American food samples will be available at this year's festival in Liichokoshkomo', the Museum's interactive outdoor addition showcasing the diversity of the west with intertribal native dwellings, a pioneer village and interactive natural history features. Visitors can chat with the chef and learn more about the histories and traditions of Native foods. Chuck Wagon cooks, several of whom are long-time festival participants, will travel from around Oklahoma and surrounding states to provide visitors with a taste of traditional cowboy cooking.
Visitors can also enjoy artisan demonstrations, a petting zoo, archery, hands-on craft stations and more. Back by popular demand are activities and demonstrations like ropemaking, flintknapping, painting, basket weaving, quilting and more. This year's festivities will also feature a Native American Hunters Camp with reenactors in period 1700s-era clothing and a dugout canoe demonstration, both new additions to Chuck Wagon.
Live entertainment at the event will include country and western dancing, live music performed by Rodeo Opry, on-stage Western reenactors. For the first time this year, the Museum education team will help families build a model of Prosperity Junction, The Cowboy's old west town, entirely out of Legos.
Admission is $15 per person and free for Museum members and children 12 and under. For the first time this year, tickets are available to purchase in advance online at nationalcowboymuseum.org/chuckwagon. Family memberships for the Museum start at $65 for a family of four. Families may purchase a Membership and enjoy the festival for free. Foster families can attend for free thanks to the Arnall Family Foundation. All crafts and activities are free , except food and souvenirs.
