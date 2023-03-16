MIAMI, Oklahoma — Sponsors and vendors are being sought for the third annual Route 66 Heritage Festival, set for Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, in the heart of Miami.
The two-day fest takes place from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. Officials with Visit Miami OK, along with the City of Miami, are organizing the activities and anticipating another great downtown event.
“We had two great years to get this event off the ground and established as a major destination event along historic Route 66,” explained Amanda Davis, Visit Miami OK executive director. “Our entire festival team is pleased with the response to the event. We had attendees lined up for blocks down Main Street in Miami for two consecutive years. We have a team of more than 60 volunteers and everyone is hard at work preparing for 2023.”
According to Davis, the festival is all about continuing to position Miami as a Route 66 destination, adding the goal is to draw in visitors from across the world, give back to the community and celebrate Miami’s heritage.
“We hope visitors driving Route 66 will plan ahead and make this a ‘don’t miss event’,” Davis said. “Oklahoma has more drivable miles of Route 66 than any other state. We want to capitalize on that. As we start to prepare for the 2026 Route 66 Centennial, this festival will be a major focus in activities that happen in the City of Miami and Ottawa County.”
Other festival activities include the Route 66 Marketplace on Main Street, a car and bike show, 5K run, kidsville, a food truck alley, and much more.
Festival organizers are also excited about year two of the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition that is expected to draw entries from around the country competing for cash prizes and a shot at the Jack Daniels Invitational.
The Smokin on the Route competition will feature three separate competitions during the two-day festival – KCBS BBQ, KCBS Backyard BBQ and KCBS Appetizer.
Registrations are open for each competition and total payout for the weekend is set at over $17,000. More details are available by contacting Visit Miami OK (CVB) at 918-542-4435.
The festival – and accompanying concerts and activities – is free. Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair and support vendors and local businesses.
“We anticipate a significant bump in sales tax, with so many people eating and spending the night,” Davis said. “Statistics show that for every new non-local dollar which comes into the community, it turns over up to seven times. The City of Miami depends heavily on sales tax growth and the festival is one way we can help drive new dollars into our community.”
Sponsorships for the festival start at $500 and go up to $20,000.
Vendor spots in the Route 66 Marketplace are $100 each for a 10x10 space. Premier Food Truck Alley spots are $500 each and General Placement Food Truck spots are $350. Vendor locations will be assigned as applications are received with full payment and required documents.
For details on sponsorships, becoming a vendor or the barbecue competition, contact the Visit Miami OK (CVB) at 918-542-4435 or email lhart@miamiok.net or adavis@miamiok.net.
