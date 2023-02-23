Michaels to bring 'Nothin’ But A Good Vibe' to Hard Rock Tulsa

TULSA – On Friday, May 12, Bret Michaels makes his long-awaited return to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa starting at 8 p.m.
Michaels, the multiplatinum music icon, reality TV superstar, creative entrepreneur, and dedicated philanthropist, is considered a “cultural touchdown” by entertainment industry leaders.
Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.50.
Hot off the heels of a massive stadium tour with his band, Poison, Michaels is bringing his big hits and legendary energy to Tulsa. His iconic smash hits include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin’ But A Good Time,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” his crowd-favorite cover of “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” and many more.
Michaels is also well known for his record-breaking hit TV shows, “Rock of Love With Bret Michaels,” “Life as I Know It With Bret Michaels,” and Travel Channel’s “Rock My RV With Bret Michaels.” He is a “Celebrity Apprentice” winner, was voted "NBC Apprentice" fan favorite, and was the only winner to launch a hugely successful product from the show, Bret’s Blend Trop-A-Rocka Diet Snapple Tea, which became an instant hit with the public and remains one of Snapple’s bestselling flavors to date.
With his conglomerate, Michaels Entertainment Group Inc., he oversees his other business endeavors, such as Bret Michaels Suite at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, a line of signature guitars and his Pets Rock Collection with PetSmart, to name a few.
From raising awareness for Type 1 diabetes that he has lived with his entire life to supporting the military as the son of a veteran, Michaels puts as much passion in his lifelong charitable outreaches as he does his music, garnering him the title of Humanitarian of the Year two years in a row from the Hollywood Christmas Parade.
For more information on Michaels, visit www.BretMichaels.com or go follow him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.