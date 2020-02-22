Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee team up in Tulsa May 23

TULSA – Forty years after the 1980 hit movie “Urban Cowboy” was released, country legends Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee are hitting the road on a new tour to bring back some of their chart-topping songs and coming to Hard Rock Live Tulsa on May 23.
Tickets are $19.50 and go on sale Feb. 27.
Gilley and Lee have earned an outstanding 38 chart singles with 20 No. 1 hits, including Gilley’s “Room Full of Roses” and “Don’t the Girls all Get Prettier at Closing Time” and Lee’s “Cherokee Fiddle” and “Lookin’ for Love.”
Gilley first scored his first string of consecutive No. 1 hits in the 1970s that include “I Overlooked an Orchid,” “City Lights” and “Window Up Above.” In 1976, he swept the ACM Awards, winning Entertainer of the Year, Top Male Vocalist, Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Album of the Year. In the ‘80s, he became a smooth crooner of country love songs like “That’s All That Matters to Me,” “Headache Tomorrow, Heartache Tonight,” “I’m Just a Fool for Your Love” and “Paradise Tonight.”
Lee’s career kickstarted in 1968 when he paired up with Gilley both on the road and in the nightclub in Pasadena, Texas. He was later asked to perform in “Urban Cowboy” and record several songs for the soundtrack. “Lookin’ for Love,” from that same soundtrack, became Lee’s first gold record. The song spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard Country Music Singles Charts as No. 1, and No. 2 on the Pop Music Singles Charts. His other hits include “One in a Million,” “Bet Your Heart on Me,” “You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break” and “Pickin’ Up Strangers.”
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Ticket information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s, Amp Bar and Midnight Joker Comedy Club is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
