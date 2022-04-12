Midland to perform at River Spirit Casino

TULSA - Midland is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove. The facility is owned by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Rooted in tradition in both sound and style, the trio initially garnered attention playing clubs in the region. Their critically-acclaimed sophomore album "Let It Roll" (Big Machine Records) earned the No. 1 position on Billboard's Top Country Album Sales chart upon release, receiving praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Variety, NPR and Entertainment Weekly among others.
Their first album, gold-certified, "On the Rocks" (Big Machine Records) launched in 2017 with rave reviews. It was declared "the year's best Country album" by Washington Post. Their 2-times Platinum-certified chart-topping debut "Drinkin' Problem" earned the band their first Grammy Awards nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Midland was also named New Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards and is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards.
The show is Thursday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 14.
