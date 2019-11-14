STILLWATER - Oklahoma author and educator Teresa Miller, a former Tahlequah resident, will be celebrated as the 2019-2020 inductee into the Oklahoma Writers Hall of Fame on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. in the OSU-Tulsa Auditorium.
Author P.C. Cast will make introductions and open the night for a conversation between novelist Rilla Askew and Miller. A reception for guests and inductees will follow.
"It's an appropriate time to recognize Teresa's many contributions, both as an author and as a tireless champion for other writers in the state," Center for Oklahoma Studies co-director Mary Larson said. "She will be joining a number of literary icons including Joy Harjo, Michael Wallis, Woody Guthrie and S.E. Hinton."
Miller is the author of a memoir, "Means of Transit," and two novels, "Remnants of Glory" and "Family Correspondence," as well as being a co-editor and contributor for the 2018 anthology, "Love Can Be - A Literary Collection About Our Animals." In 1994, she founded the Oklahoma Center for Poets and Writers where she taught advanced fiction and regional literature; maintained the Oklahoma Writers Hall of Fame; worked with the Tulsa Reads initiative; and hosted many of the country's leading authors. Miller also hosted and executive produced the television series "Writing Out Loud," a staple on Oklahoma's PBS affiliate for over 15 years. She is recognized as one of the leading advocates for Oklahoma authors and created and edited the "Oklahoma Storytellers" series at the University of Oklahoma Press. Miller retired from the center with the title executive director emerita and now works as a full time writer.
The Oklahoma Writers Hall of Fame selection panel includes members of OSU's Center for Oklahoma Studies and select past inductees of the Oklahoma Writers Hall of Fame. Every two years, the committee identifies someone who has made significant contributions to American literature.
Tickets are required and may be purchased at bit.ly/OHFFmiller for $10 each. This is event is presented by OSU's Center for Oklahoma Studies with co-sponsorship from the Oklahoma Center for Poets and Writers.
