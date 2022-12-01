NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Audiences for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas on Dec. 2 -3 will have the first opportunity to experience Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center.
Grab a cup of cheer and snap a selfie in Winter Nights before or after rocking around the Christmas tree with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. Million Dollar Quartet Christmas brings to life the momentous Dec. 4, 1956, Sun Records homecoming of the four music legends with unforgettable performances of classic holiday hits and favorite chart toppers with a rock ‘n’ roll twist.
Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous. Follow along the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Tickets to Million Dollar Quartet Christmas normally range from $32-$62. Tickets are available online at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the box office weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 pm or by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Winter Nights, Walton Arts Centers drop-in holiday experience, will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays Dec. 1-23. The Joy Pratt Markham Gallery and Bradberry Rose Garden will be transformed into a winter wonderland, full of thousands of twinkling lights, larger-than-life snowflakes, and frosty firs.
The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy a festive treat. Specialty themed menu items are available for purchase, including holiday cocktails for adults, mocktails for kids, hot cocoa, coffee, s’mores, savory charcuterie boards, cookies, and popcorn. To-go drinks will also be served as part of the Outdoor Refreshment Area.
A photobooth for holiday family photos and many social media-worthy selfie spots will be available for use. While warming up inside, patrons can write letters and holiday greetings to veterans overseas and local retiremest home residents.
“This really is a drop-in family-friendly holiday space,” says Shannon Eubanks, director of events at Walton Arts Center. “A typical evening here will look like lots of smiling faces under thousands of twinkle lights, the smell of s’mores roasting, enjoying delicious drinks, tons of holiday photos, laughter and catching up with family and friends.”
Reservations are sold out for fire pits and snow globes, but walk-up outdoor seating on benches and in the amphitheater with heaters, as well as indoor tables and couches are free and open to the public on a first-come first-served basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.