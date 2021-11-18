Million Dollar Quartet Christmas to take stage at The McKnight Center

STILLWATER – Spectators will soon be able to ignite their holiday spirit at The McKnight Center.
Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as they journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. It's a jam packed evening of holiday hits and classic characters.
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas takes place Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.
