Milsap to take stage at River Spirit

TULSA - Ronnie Milsap is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove, on Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale May 13.
Born blind, Ronnie Milsap's grandparents gave the boy over to the North Carolina State School for the Blind hoping for a better chance. There, Milsap discovered music, deviating from the school's classical curriculum to explore the nascent realms of race music, rock 'n' roll and jazz. Suddenly, he was sharing bills with Ray Charles and James Brown on a circuit that included the Howard Theater, the Royal Peacock, and more.
It was Ray Charles who told the young pianist when he was offered a scholarship to Young Harris College's law program, "Son, I can hear the music inside you..." It settled Milsap's fate. He saw racism inside-out. He led with an open mind, and a hunger to play. He created action in songs instead of words without tangible works. He's the same guy today, but all these years later, he's still a man who lives to play. And man, can he tell a story.
