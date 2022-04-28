Mingus Big Band headed to Walton Arts Center

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - Jazz-lovers can rejoice, now that Mingus Big Band is coming to Walton Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29.
Mingus Big Band was created to celebrate the music of composer and bassist, Charles Mingus. Since his death in 1979, Sue Mingus has created and continues to direct repertory ensembles that carry on the music of her late husband. The most well-known is the Mingus Big Band, a New York institution, which performs weekly to packed crowds at Jazz Standard.
The band tours extensively in the United States and abroad, headlining major jazz festivals, universities and arts centers. They have released 10 recordings, six of which have been nominated for Grammy Awards. Mingus Big Band not only attracts audiences that might not typically see jazz, it provides a base for many of today's top performers and exciting new players.
Tickets to this show are just $10. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Masks are encouraged.
