TULSA - MisFest, Tulsa's first music festival focused on empowering women in the music industry, returns for its third year on Sept. 14.
This year's event will be held 4-10 p.m. at Guthrie Green, 111 M.B. Brady St. in downtown Tulsa. Gates open at 3 p.m.
While entry to the festival is free, thanks to the event sponsors, 100 percent of proceeds will benefit the River Parks Authority.
According to organizers, the event includes an incredible lineup of female-fronted bands, large-scale interactive art installations, female-focused vendor fair, and food trucks.
This year's lineup is headlined by international singer, songwriter, and Grammy-nominated KT Tunstall.
Originally from Scotland, she broke onto the music scene with her single, "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree," and has been touring across the world since.
Local and regional acts include Bambi, Good Villains, Smoochie Wallace, Tea Rush, Shoulda Been Blonde, and Yardbone.
Also featured this year will be installation art from Black Moon Collective, Laura Voth, and Ever Something, and many more.
For information, go to misfest.com.
