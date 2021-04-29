BARTLESVILLE — A 1920 Model F40 Mitchell Touring Car with ties to the Frank Phillips Home is now on display.
A few years after rolling off the assembly line in Rancine, Wisconsin, the 1920 Model F40 Mitchell Touring Car was shipped to Bartlesville. Clayton Fisher, chauffeur for Frank Phillips, brought it to the garage of the Phillips home for repairs. This touring car was eventually purchased by Henry Irwin, who was married to Frank and Jane’s granddaughter.
For years, the car was shuttled around, but rarely hit the road. In 1998, it was purchased by Josh and Edna Lee. The car was 78 years old and had only 372 miles on it. The Lees replaced the radiator, repaired the cracked block, and put new tires on it. For 20 years, they toured the vehicle to shows in Oklahoma and Missouri and then to the Salisbury Automobile Classic Car Show in Des Moines, Iowa, where it won first place. Today, the Mitchell returns to the Phillips Home, thanks to the contribution by Edna Lee, in memory of her late husband Josh.
The Frank Phillips Home and museum, 1107 Cherokee Ave. in Bartlesville, is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admission can be purchased at www.frankphillipshome.org or in the museum gift shop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.