MUSKOGEE - The Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association will host a couple of events in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
The first event will include Bacone College students and faculty with a commemorative march in honor of National Rock Your Moccs - Moccasins. The event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Muskogee Civic Center Plaza at 5 p.m.
This march will be in remembrance of the missing Indian boarding school students "Every Child Matters."
Members of the audience and those passing by the civic center may see a small parade of men and women of all ages wearing traditional ribbon skirts or street clothes, while wearing their moccasins and singing songs that represent Native American culture.
This celebration will feature a few tribal dance demonstrations that will be followed by a traditional meal provided by members of the MONAA organization. A contest on judging the prettiest moccasins will also take place during that time.
During this month of Native American Heritage Month, MONAA will be waiving all fees for membership for new members to join and T-shirts will be available for purchase. There will be a meeting following the meal, and there will be a discussion about an upcoming MONAA election to elect new officers for the years 2023-'25.
On Nov. 18, Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association will be hosting an Indian taco sale at the Muskogee Civic Center. The taco sale will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost will be $10 and will include a drink and a dessert. All funds raised will go towards future cultural events and activities hosted by Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association.
