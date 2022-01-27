BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The Museum of Native American History will host a special edition of the Creative Visions series, a collage workshop with Muscogee (Creek) artist Bobby C. Martin on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Bobby C. Martin will lead the workshop on a celebratory journey into family heritage through art. Participants can bring in their own collections of family photos, letters, or other materials to make a collage that honors their family story.
Participants must register at monah.us/upcoming-events. The cost is $5. Masks are required at all times. MONAH will provide basic collage materials. View the materials list on Mona's website, monah.us/upcoming-events. The workshop will not be recorded.
Martin is an artist, educator, and facilitator who works out of his Martin Mountain Studio near West Siloam Springs. His artwork is exhibited and collected internationally and has been featured in numerous group and solo exhibitions.
