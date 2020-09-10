BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The Museum of Native American History has announced Creative Spirit with Eldrena Douma, a live virtual event via Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m.
Douma will engage participants in imagination-related activities while weaving a story rooted in the spirit of creativity. In addition to these stories, a related activity and craft for children ages 3 and up will be available to watch.
Participants will be asked to register for free. Since this is a live virtual event, a link to the event's Zoom meeting will be sent to the registered email address. This program will be recorded and made available to the general public following the conclusion of the event.
Douma grew up in the pueblo tribes of the Laguna, Tewa and Hopi. Her experiences as a teacher and her Native upbringing made a powerful foundation for her work as a storyteller. A recipient of the prestigious John Henry Faulk Award, she travels the country sharing her captivating stories.
Storytime at the Museum has been one of the longest programs hosted at MONAH, with a staff member or storyteller reading an indigenous book or tale and leading an activity or craft for children. In addition to the new monthly virtual Storytime for kids, complete with an activity or craft, MONAH will begin hosting indigenous storytellers from across the nation to tell traditional tales appropriate for the whole family. This regular program, under the new title, Hear Our Voices, will feature storytellers from various indigenous nations, bringing in knowledge and wisdom through the telling of traditional oral tales.
Long-time friend and partner of the museum Gayle Ross is chief consultant on the Hear Our Voices storytellers program. Ross is a world-renowned storyteller from the Cherokee Nation.
The Hear Our Voices storytelling programs will be hosted virtually on the second Saturday of each month. View previously recorded Hear Our Voices programs and see other events hosted by MONAH on www.monah.us.
