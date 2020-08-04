BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History has announced an enhanced virtual museum experience.
Before closing the doors to the public in March due to COVID-19, MONAH was honored to have been chosen as a USA TODAY’s Best Top 10 History Museum. Since March, staff have been working diligently behind the scenes to bring visitors a virtual experience of the museum that mirrors this Top 10 History Museum honor. After months of preparation, MONAH will present virtual events, improved online content, an Indigenous news outlet, a membership program, and an online gift shop just in time for the museum’s 12th anniversary.
The online gift shop will include many favorite items from the physical gift shop, spotlight Indigenous artists regularly with opportunities to buy original artwork, and feature new MONAH products. In addition to supporting the museum, 5 percent of every purchase will support Partnership with Native Americans in their COVID-19 relief work on reservations.
Before COVID-19, MONAH hosted at least three in-person programs a month and a three-day Cultural Celebration once a year. With the current health crisis, staff are moving the programs online until further notice. MONAH will be hosting virtual workshops and programs every month beginning in August, with the first four programs featuring Cherokee storyteller Gayle Ross; Muscogee (Creek) artist Bobby C. Martin; former Chairman of the Quapaw Nation J.R. Matthews; and Cherokee cultural specialist JP Johnson.
Additionally, MONAH is announcing a new virtual tour of the museum, with spotlights on some of the most fascinating artifacts in the collection. Join founder David Bogle (Cherokee) as he takes visitors through the museum from the comfort of their own homes.
As a part of the enhanced virtual museum experience, MONAH will begin sharing news stories from across Native America through The Morning Star. The Morning Star name is derived from Black Elk, a famous holy man, traditional healer, and visionary of the Oglala Lakota (Sioux) of the northern Great Plains. He believed that the morning star to the east provides wisdom and understanding.
The MONAH website is a great resource for museum happenings and events, and the web content has been expanded. Regular blog posts, new educational content, a downloadable Tiny Tusker the mammoth, and more will be available on www.monah.us. New and updated content will be added regularly.
MONAH’s Membership program will feature several options for museum memberships with benefits. For more information, visit monah.us; call 479-273-2456; or email info@monah.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.