BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History will host several programs to celebrate and acknowledge Native American Heritage Month in November.
Traditional Choctaw Stories with Tim Tingle will be hosted on Zoom, the museum’s website, and Facebook Live on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. Learn more about this event and how to participate.
Saturday, November 14 at 5:30 PM - Indian Removal and the Trail of Tears with Arkansas Trail of Tears Association will be hosted on Zoom, the museum’s website and Facebook Live.
The opening of the Companion Species, We Are All Related exhibition at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Museum of Native American History is set for Saturday, Nov. 21. MONAH will open to the public with limited hours and timed ticketing. This exhibition is free and open to the public at both locations until May 31, 2021.
On Saturday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m., the Art of the Cherokee Language with Lawrence Panther will be hosted on the museum’s website and Facebook Live.
The Native American Women Trailblazers Series will feature Rachel Caroline Eaton Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m on the museum’s website and Facebook Live.
These events and more will be recorded and will be available for later viewing.
For information about MONAH events, visit www.monah.us/upcoming-events.
