BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The Museum of Native American History has announced a graphic novel competition hosted by New York Times best-selling author Joseph Bruchac as part of the Native American Virtual Cultural Celebration.
Join Bruchac on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 a.m. on MONAH's website, monah.us, to view this recorded program where he will teach students how to turn storytelling into a graphic novel. The story they will be working with is "Sky Bear," the story of the Big Dipper.
The contest will include all school-age students. They can submit graphic novels in a PDF, PNG, or JPEG format to info@monah.us by Nov. 1 for a chance to win the following: first prize, $100; second prize, $50; and third prize, $25.
All winners will also receive a 2020 NAVCC T-shirt and sticker designed by Steven Paul Judd, and will have their graphic novels featured on the MONAH website.
The contest is only for students, but anyone can submit their work to to be featured on a Graphic Novel Honorable Mentions section of our website.
This event is recorded and will be available for later use. Registration is encouraged but not required for this event.
