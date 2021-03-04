MONAH to host free virtual events

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History will offer free virtual events on March 12-13.
Both events will be hosted virtually on the museum’s Facebook, www.facebook.com/MuseumofNativeAmericanHistory, with the opportunity for those who wish to participate to join the live Zoom event. To join the Zoom event, registration is required. An account is not required to view this event on Facebook. This event will be recorded and available for later use.
Mark Ford (Chiricahua Apache) will lead part one of a three-part series titled Animal Medicine Ways on Friday, March 12, at noon. This event will host a practicum for pre-selected individuals who would like to share their “animal medicine” experiences and further unpack them. Visit the event site, https://www.monah.us/upcoming-events/2021/3/12/animal-medicine-ways, to share experiences before the event.
This live presentation and workshop will explore cultural appropriation and Native American understandings of animal medicine.
Ford is a native of Alamosa, Colorado, and is of Chiricahua Apache, Tewa (Pueblo) and Spanish descent. Ford currently lives in Phoenix, and presently serves as the director of Community Partnerships and Tribal Relations. He cultivates partner relationships with corporations, foundations, nonprofit organizations, tribes, and philanthropists to support the work and mission of Partnership With Native Americans.
MONAH will virtually host storyteller Choogie Kingfisher (Cherokee) on Saturday, March 13, at 11 a.m. for the next installment of the Hear Our Voices storytelling series. The kids' tales Kingfisher will share are Kituwah-Cherokee star stories, with a craft called Color the Milky Way.
Kingfisher is one of three Cherokee Nation citizens to receive the honor of Cherokee National Treasure in 2019. He was honored for his work as a Cherokee cultural educator and storyteller. He performs at schools and organizations on a weekly basis, as well as around the world on occasion. Kingfisher was selected to record stories for the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., and made a guest appearance on the first Cherokee National Youth Choir recording. He has also voiced several documentaries and television programs.
For more information about upcoming events, visit www.monah.us or call 479-273-2456.
