MONAH to host Indigenuity event in Bentonville on Oct. 9

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History in Bentonville, Arkansas is excited to announce the fifth annual Native American Cultural Celebration from Oct. 7-9.
The celebration will be available on our virtual platform with select events taking place in-house and online.
In the annual production, "Indigenuity: Building a Bridge to the Future," 30 talented presenters will highlight the ingenuity of Indigenous peoples – or indigenuity – in different fields of knowledge.
A range of indigenous presenters, astronauts, artists, musicians, scientists, scholars, IndigeNerds, and chefs, will conduct workshops, conversations, music, and more. Each presentation will inspire generations to understand how contemporary work blends harmoniously with traditional knowledge and innovation.
The weekend will begin with keynote presenters, Dr. Dan Wildcat and Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer, as they kick off defining indigenuity. The programs on Thursday and Friday are education-focused and are specifically designed to be broadcasted to schools both nationally and internationally.
Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy workshops, native conversations, panel discussions, storytelling, and lectures. Dr. Dan Wildcat, professor at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, will serve as the weekend’s host.
There will be presentations on different topics, including archaeology, architecture, art, astronomy, botany, environmental science, food sovereignty, literature, medicine, music, pop culture, STEM, and storytelling.
For a full list of presenters, events, and registration information, visit https://www.monah.us/nacc-2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.