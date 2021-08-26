MONAH to host Native American Cultural Celebration in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The Museum of Native American History is excited to announce their fifth annual Native American Cultural Celebration that will be held Oct. 7-9.
The celebration will be on the virtual platform with selected events taking place in-house and online.
This year's annual production is titled Indigenuity: Building a Bridge to the Future, and will feature 30 talented presenters to highlight indigenous ingenuity (indigenuity) found in every expertise.
A range of indigenous presenters, such as astronauts, artists, musicians, scientists, scholars, IndigeNerds, and chefs, will conduct workshops, conversations, music, and more.
Each presentation intends to inspire every generation to respect to work harmoniously with traditional knowledge and innovation to create a sustainable future.
The weekend will begin with keynote presenters, Dr. Dan Wildcat and Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer, as they kick off defining indigenuity.
Programs on Thursday and Friday are education-focused and specifically designed to be broadcasted to schools both nationally and internationally.
Throughout the weekend, guests will be able to enjoy workshops, native conversations, panel discussions, storytelling, and lectures. Dr. Dan Wildcat, professor at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, will act as the weekend's host.
