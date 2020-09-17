MONAH to host Native American Virtual Cultural Celebration

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History has announced that the annual Native American Cultural Celebration will be offered in a series of live and prerecorded virtual events throughout Oct. 1-3.
This annual production, entitled “Four Directions. One Earth. Mission United,” connects history with present day Indigenous cultural leaders, and educates future generations about the first people of the Americas. This year, the Cultural Celebration will spotlight and explore STEAM-based workshops, animal medicine and star knowledge, Indigenuity, and a never-ending curiosity to reach for the stars.
The weekend will begin with an opening statement from MONAH founder and chairman, David Bogle (Cherokee), followed by a ceremonial blessing by Felicia Cocotzin Ruiz (Tewa/Xicana). Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy virtual workshops, storytelling, and live Q&A style presentations. J R Mathews, former chairman of the Quapaw Nation, will act as the weekend’s host.
The 2020 NAVCC will feature a number of keynote speakers.
Astronaut Commander John Herrington (Chickasaw) will be reading his children's book, "Mission to Space," for Storytime at the Museum. He will be answering 20 questions submitted by children across the country, and discussing his life and experiences as the first Native American to go to space in a rare conversation where he will be introduced by Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby and interviewed by Quin Tran of Chickasaw TV on Saturday, Oct. 3. Submit a question for the Ask an Astronaut program by Sept. 24.
Farina King (Diné) is assistant professor of history and affiliated faculty of Cherokee and Indigenous Studies at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. The first in an ongoing series, King will present and discuss, alongside Gayle Ross, the life of Native American woman trailblazer Cherokee mathematician and rocket scientist Mary Golda Ross.
Daniel Wildcat (Muscogee-Yuchi), professor at Haskell Indian Nations University and author of "Red Alert! Saving the Planet with Indigenous Knowledge," will be presenting a panel discussion, along with Bobby Bridger, Kevin Locke, and Sam Scinta, on his coined term, “Indigenuity.” Signed copies of "Red Alert! Saving the Planet with Indigenous Knowledge" will be available to purchase on MONAH's Online Trading Post during the event.
Kevin Locke (Lakota and Anishnabe) is a world-renowned flute player, storyteller, and hoop dancer. He will be participating in various presentations, including star stories and a panel on Indigenuity during the Cultural Celebration.
For a full list of presenters, events, and registration information, visit monah.us.
Contact the Museum of Native American History at 479-273-2456 or info@monah.us.
