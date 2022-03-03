MONAH to welcome Caddo/Winnebago artist May 5

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History will welcome Caddo/Winnebago artist Dolores Purdy virtually on March 5 at 11 a.m. for a Women's History Month artist talk.
This lecture is a part of the Native Conversations Series. MONAH has also introduced Purdy as the Featured Artist of the quarter in the shop.
In her talk, "A Female Perspective on a Historically Male Art Form, Ledger Art," she will dive into the history of ledger art and introduce her art practice. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session.
Register for free at monah.org/upcoming-events. For more information, visit MONAH’s website at monah.org. Viewers can watch the presentation on Facebook Live, and a Facebook account is not required to watch. The event will be recorded and available on the MONAH website for viewing.
Purdy is a member of the Caddo Nation of Oklahoma and Winnebago descent, living north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Originally trained as a watercolorist, Dolores now practices ledger art, spinning the traditional art form into a contemporary style through a female perspective.
Art prints are currently available in the MONAH store. Learn more about Purdy and available prints online at https://monahonlinetradingpost.shopsettings.com/Dolores-Purdy-c127753002
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.