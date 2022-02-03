MONAH to welcome Cheyenne/Arapaho singer

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History will virtually welcome Mitch Walking Elk on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. for the monthly Hear Our Voices storytelling series. Register for free at monah.org/upcoming-events and watch on Facebook Live.
A Facebook Account is not required to watch. Guests can also enjoy the live-stream in-person on MONAH's projector screen located in the Great Room.
Hear Our Voices is dedicated to highlighting the Indigenous storytellers from across the Nations. This month, MONAH is spinning the program to include a unique storyteller’s perspective. Mitch Walking Elk is combining MONAH’s Hear Our Voices monthly program with the Native Conversations series to give a broader perspective on his life’s work, both as a musical performer, educator, and Indigenous activist.
Mitch Walking Elk is an enrolled member of the Southern Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma. He also is part Hopi. He has seven recordings to his credit, and is an award-winning musician. Mitch is currently employed by The Change Inc/Guadalupe Alternative Programs of St. Paul, an inner-city alternative school that serves underserved populations in the St. Paul community. He is the coordinator for the Indigenous Youth Ceremonial Mentoring Society. Mitch is also a member of the American Indian Movement since 1974.
