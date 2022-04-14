MONAH to welcome Chuna McIntyre

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History (MONAH) welcomes Chuna McIntyre as April's "Hear Our Voices" storyteller. Watch for free on MONAH's Youtube Channel Saturday, April 16: Youtube.com/MuseumofNativeAmericanHistory.
MONAH will be open with free admission to the public during the event. Guests are encouraged to watch the Livestream in the Great Room. Chuna McIntyre will present Ellam Yua (Conscious Earth/Dweller of Consciousness) stories on how people view their life on this planet. Learn more at monah.us/upcoming-events
Chuna McIntyre is a Yup’ik artist who lives in the village of Eek, in Southwest Alaska, on the coast of the Behring Sea. He was raised there by his grandmother, from whom he learned the dances, songs, and stories of his ancestors. He founded and directs Nunamfca (“of our land”) Yup’ik Eskimo Dancers to allow Natives and non-Natives to experience Yup’ik culture.
