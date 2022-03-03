MONAH to welcome Pueblo storyteller on March 12

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History will welcome Eldrena Douma as the next storyteller in the Hear Our Voices monthly series. Watch virtually on March 12 at 11 a.m. through MONAH's YouTube Channel. For information, and to register, visit monah.org/upcoming-events
Eldrena Douma, will share the stories of historic women who influenced her life. She grew up in the Pueblo tribes of the Laguna, Tewa and Hopi. Her experiences as a teacher and her Native upbringing made a powerful foundation for her work as a storyteller. A recipient of the prestigious John Henry Faulk Award, she travels the country sharing her captivating stories.
“Hear Our Voices” is MONAH's umbrella program for all things storytelling. Including “Storytime at the Museum.” The program features storytellers from various indigenous nations, bringing in knowledge and wisdom through the telling of traditional oral tales. On the second Saturday of each month, MONAH hosts a new indigenous storyteller. This program is curated by Cherokee Storyteller, Gayle Ross.
