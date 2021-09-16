TULSA – Monarchs on the Mountain, a festival to raise awareness for the fall migration of the monarch butterfly, will return Saturday, Sept. 18, at Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area. The festival and plant sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main Turkey Mountain pavilion, 6850 S. Elwood Ave. This event is appropriate for all ages, free and open to the public.
The festival and plant sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn of the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area near the main trailhead at 6850 S. Elwood Ave. In addition to shopping with Wild Things Nursery, A New Leaf, and Wild Birds Unlimited, visitors will enjoy visiting over 15 educational booths and picking up educational materials and pollinator seed packets. On-site parking will be limited. To avoid traffic congestion and long walks, attendees are encouraged to ride the complimentary shuttle from Christian Brothers Automotive, at 7163 S. Olympia Ave., operating from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Masks are required while riding the shuttle.
Monarchs on the Mountain will host a Mobile Migration Celebration Friday through Sunday, where guests can visit numerous pollinator gardens around Tulsa. This will be a self-guided activity, symbolizing the Tri-Country migration of monarchs from their northern breeding grounds up along the Canadian/U.S. border south through the U.S. west of the Rockies to their over-wintering grounds in the Oyamel Fir Forest of Central Mexico, a nearly 3,000-mile journey.
Six gardens have been chosen, ranging from Oxley Nature Center as our northernmost point, down to the Audubon Society’s Flycatcher Trail in Jenks. Signage at each location will provide information about aspects of how the migration coincides with stages of a monarch’s life cycle and the generational progression of their journey.
On Sunday, family groups can spend half an hour working at one of the following four Tulsa pollinator gardens: Tulsa Garden Center, Turkey Mountain, Crow Creek Meadow, or Oxley Nature Center. Advance registration is required to help with the plantings.
Monday will be Monarch Media Monday: an hour-long panel discussion via Zoom. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/367963025050168
Experts Stacie Martin, director of horticulture at Gathering Place, Cheryl Cheadle, Blue Thumb volunteer coordinator, and Jane Breckenridge, owner of Euchee Butterfly Farm and director of the Tribal Alliance for Pollinators, will share their expertise on monarch basics and the status of the monarch population and planting pollinator gardens.
Learn more about the festival, get directions, and follow any updates or weather advisories at: https://sustainabletulsainc.org/motm/
