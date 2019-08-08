Morgan bringing 'Watch Me,' other hits to Cherokee Siloam

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Longtime country vocalist and performer Lorrie Morgan returns to the Seven Bar stage. The artist is set to play Sept. 5 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs.
The show is free and open to the public, and will begin at 8 p.m. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
Morgan is an American country vocalist and the daughter to country singer George Morgan. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Morgan was destined for the spotlight from a young age. At the age of 13, she performed at the Grand Ole Opry, showcasing Fred Spielman and Janice Torre’s “Paper Roses.”
After her father passed away in 1975, she inherited his band at the age of 16 and performed at a variety of venues in the coming years. In 1989, Morgan put out her first No. 1 single, “Five Minutes,” off her first platinum album, “Leave the Light On.”
Nearly two years later, she released her second platinum album, “Something in Red.” In 1992, Morgan released “Watch Me,” including the No. 2 self-titled track and her second No. 1 single, “What Part of No.” This was the first time a country female artist had achieved three straight platinum-certified records. In 1994, she was voted Female Vocalist of the Year by the fans in TNN's Music City News Awards. She would earn this honor again in 1996, 1997 and 1998.
Over the years, Morgan has charted more than 25 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts. Her albums are a collection that showcases a rainbow of emotions, from darkest heartache to bright, shiny humor.
Morgan has recorded more than 15 studio albums and sold more than 6 million records worldwide. Her most recent solo album, “Letting Go…Slow,” was released in 2016.
For more information on Morgan, visit www.lorrie.com.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111.
