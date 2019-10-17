MUSKOGEE - Motor Sports Madness is coming to the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston, Nov. 15-17.
In a day and age where motorsports rule the entertainment world, Motor Sports Madness will have attendees on the edge of their seats. Offering a wide range of acts, motorsport stunts and extreme sports is the performers' passion.
The show consists of incline motorcycle, FMX motorcycle jumpers, ATV stunts, a comedy car, Globe of Doom, Motorcycle on the Platform, monster truck rides, and more. Show times are: Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 16, 3 p.m. and 7; and Nov. 17, 3 p.m.
Spectator admission tickets start at $15 each. Kids 12 and under are free with adult admission. Corporate packages are available. For event tickets, visit www.muskogeeciviccenter.com, or call 918-684-6363 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.