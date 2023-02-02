'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' to make Arkansas debut at Walton Arts Center

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Called a “valentine to Broadway” by its director Alex Timbers, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" will make its Arkansas debut at Walton Arts Center Feb. 9-19, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
This award-winning show is based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.
"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" opened on Broadway to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in summer 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic. It earned 10 Tonys in 2021 including best musical, two Drama League Awards including outstanding production of a musical, five Drama Desk Awards, and 10 Outer Critics Circle Award honors.
“Euphoric. Gasp-inducing. Forbidden pleasures abound in this spectacular musical. In ‘Moulin Rouge,’ life is beautiful,” said Ben Brantley, The New York Times theater critic.
As in the film, the musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.
Individuals can purchase tickets through noon on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Valentine’s Day prize package. The prize includes two tickets to the "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" VIP Experience, a commemorative "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" tote bag, a chocolate package from Hershey, a $100 gift card to Ella’s Table, and a "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"-themed print by local artist Aaron Bleidt. The winner will be notified on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
There’s also time for patrons to upgrade the Broadway outing by adding on the "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" VIP experience for $45 a person. Complete with hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a premium open bar preshow and at intermission, the VIP experience is a true velvet rope theater experience. "The Moulin Rouge! The Musical" VIP experience is not available for the Thursday, Feb. 9 or 16 matinee shows.
Tickets start at $51 and are available now at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600.
Show days and times for the musical include Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.; Feb. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
