TULSA – Tulsa was named to MovieMaker’s "Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker in 2021," according to the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture, a division of Tulsa Regional Tourism.
“We are ecstatic about this news. Tulsa FMAC is dedicated to making Tulsa known as a film destination, so being included on this MovieMaker list broadly cements that status,” said Abby Kurin, executive director of Tulsa FMAC. “We are grateful to all the talented filmmakers and film crew that call Tulsa home, and we look forward to continuing to assist all the producers that choose Tulsa for their next project.”
MovieMaker determined the winners using surveys, research on tax incentives and recent productions, and personal visits to most of the locations on the list, as well as the best available information on how they’re coping with the pandemic.
"This was obviously a very different year for our annual list of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker — it’s a time of incredible upheaval, but also opportunity. Many in the film and TV industry are looking to change their way of life, and many cities and towns across the country are welcoming these storytellers with open arms,” said Tim Molloy, MovieMaker editor-in-chief. “Last year, we moved Los Angeles and New York City to our Hall of Fame, in the belief that their place in moviemaking was so secure that we should make room for communities on the rise. Little did we know how much L.A. and New York would suffer in the months to come. But their discipline and resilience will make them stronger in 2021 and beyond, as they lead movies into an era of innovation and invention.”
Tulsa was listed seventh of "small cities and towns." The rest of the list from the top are: New Orleans, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Pittsburgh; Savannah, Georgia; Victoria, British Columbia; Providence, Rhode Island; Richmanod, Virginia; Wilmington, North Carolina; and Ashland, Oregon.
Topping the "cities" list are: Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, and Vancouver.
For the complete 2021 list of Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker — and more details — visit MovieMaker.com.
Tulsa FMAC is the only city film commission accredited through the Association of Film Commissioners International, and worked with 11 productions in 2017, 20 productions in 2018, 32 productions in 2019, and 25 productions in 2020.
Partner highlights include the Tulsa-filmed feature “Minari” that was accepted into the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and took home top awards in the dramatic film competition: Best Film, and Audience Favorite. Tulsa filmmaker and Sundance Film Festival alum Sterlin Harjo continues to film projects in the Tulsa area, recently filming his FX pilot “Reservation Dogs,” which was picked up for a full season.
MovieMaker is dedicated to the art and craft of making movies. The 2021 list of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker appears in the Winter 2020 issue, with a cover story on Regina King and her feature directorial debut, "One Night in Miami." The issue is available on newsstands on Feb. 2.
