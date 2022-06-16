TULSA - John Mulaney is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove.
John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian. Currently, Mulaney's 2021-2022 John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl and he continues to add more shows.
Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created characters such as "Stefon" with Bill Hader and appeared as a "Weekend Update" correspondent.
He has written for IFC's Documentary Now! And Netflix's Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix.
He's also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo have since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P'dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.
The show is Thursday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m., and tickets go on sale June 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.