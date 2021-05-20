WASHINGTON-- This week, Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-2) announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
Olivia Brennan, a Senior at Poteau High School, took home first place for her acrylic painting titled, "Flowermill." Olivia's artwork will be on display in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
Also placing was Jasmine Moreno, junior at Tahlequah High School, for "Cherokee National Treasure." Her artwork will be displayed in Mullin's Claremore office. And the artwork of Jacob Grimmett, senior at Stilwell High School, "Flight," will be displayed in Mullin's McAlester office.
Mullin met with all of the art competition winners on Zoom to congratulate them on their hard work and to celebrate their artistic achievements.
"We have so many talented artists in the Second Congressional District, and I'm amazed by the entries we receive for the art competition each year," Mullin said. "All of these students have shown a deep commitment to their craft, and I could not be more proud that they call the 2nd District home."
Each year, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors a nationwide high school arts competition. The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the Second District of Oklahoma and around the country. Winning art pieces are displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one calendar year.
