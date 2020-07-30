MUSKOGEE - Oklahoma native Jonita Mullins has just released her fifth novel, "The Cross Timbers," which is the second book in "The Neosho District" series.
Mullins will sell and autograph her books at the historic gazebo in Capital Place Park in Muskogee on Saturday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to noon. The park is at Eleventh and Terrace streets. Fans of the author are invited to stop by this outdoor location to get copies of the book.
An award-winning author, Mullins focuses her writing on the history of her home state. This new book is based in fact and covers Creek and Cherokee history in the days leading up to their removals from Georgia to the river bottom lands of Indian Territory in the late 1820s.
"Most history textbooks focus on the tragic Trail of Tears journey made by the Cherokees in 1839," Mullins said. "But the story is much larger and more complex than that. Many journeys were made over the course of several decades. 'The Cross Timbers' shows some of the earliest events in this part of Oklahoma's history."
"The Cross Timbers" is a tale of greed, vengeance, and the fight against the tide to push all Indians west to the land set aside for them among the ancient woods at the edge of the prairie in what would become Oklahoma.
"'The Neosho District' series focuses on the intricate relationships between whites, Creeks and Cherokees prior to the Trail of Tears," said reviewer Melony Carey. "As always, Mullins' work is well-researched and told from a multifaceted perspective. Her books represent a significant Native American history that must not be forgotten."
Mullins grew up in Haskell, Oklahoma, and currently lives in a 100-year-old fixer-upper in a historic neighborhood. For over 17 years she has written a weekly newspaper column on Oklahoma history. She received the Distinguished Editorial Award from the Oklahoma Heritage Association, and currently serves on the board of directors for the Oklahoma Historical Society.
She has published 14 books, both fiction and nonfiction. They can be purchased on her website, okieheritage.com, or on Amazon. Several shops in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri carry Mullins' books, as well.
Contact Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
