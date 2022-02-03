Multiplatinum hitmaker Joe Nichols heading to Tulsa

TULSA – Known for being a mainstay of country music for two decades, Joe Nichols is bringing his iconic songs of southern storytelling to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on April 14 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $24.50 and go on sale Feb. 3.
Joe Nichols is known for bridging the gap between the genre’s old-school roots and contemporary era. With multi-platinum success, three Grammy nominations, a CMA award and an ACM trophy, Nichols is known for hits like “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” “Brokenheartsville,” “Gimme That Girl,” “Sunny and 75” and “The Impossible.”
The Rogers, Arkansas, native has opened for the legendary Garth Brooks, duetted with Dolly Parton on “If I Were a Carpenter” and created a slow cover of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.” His recent single, “Home Run,” was released in 2021, and his newest album, “Good Day for Living,” is set to be released in February 2022.
For more information on Nichols, go to www.JoeNichols.com. For information on tickets, call 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
