TULSA – Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises officials announced that the Muskogee location will reopen on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. The Creek Nation Muscogee Casino, located at 3420 W. Peak Blvd. closed two weeks ago due to flood water damage caused by the weather event on the evening of Monday, May 4.
The Creek Nation Muscogee Casino continued to pay its 166 team members with full benefits maintained throughout the temporary closure. In 2019, during the historic 500-year-flood of the Arkansas River, the Muscogee Nation committed to paying its 1,600 employees at River Spirit Casino Resort while closed for four weeks.
Professional restoration services included complete replacement of all carpet, drywall and some impacted cabinetry throughout the facility. All remediation was tested and certified by industrial hygienists prior to the reopening. No gaming equipment was impacted by the flood waters.
