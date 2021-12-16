BROKEN ARROW — The Museum Broken Arrow recently announced that it will host their next Let’s Talk About It book series centered around “Coming and Going in Oklahoma Indian Country.”
This book club is free, held at The Museum BA, and begins at 6:30 p.m. In addition, books for the next read will be provided for all registered participants, but they must be returned each month. Let’s Talk About It space is limited to the first 20 participants. Individuals interested in attending the series can pick up their literary selections at The Museum Broken Arrow.
The schedule is: Jan. 13, Dr. Russell Lawson, “Cheyenne Madonna” by Eddie Chuculate; Feb. 10, Dr. Andrew Vassar, “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo; March 10, Dr. Andrew Vassar, “Leaving Holes” by Joe Dale Tate Nevaquaya; April 14, Lori Lewis, “The Woman Who Watches Over the World” by Linda Hogan; and May 12, Dr. Kurt Lively, “Choctalking on Other Realities” by Leanne Howe.
“We are so thankful to have the grant opportunity through Oklahoma Humanities again this season. These book discussions are always informative and create an expressive learning environment for all who attend. We look forward to welcoming our scholars and learning more about the books in this series,” said Museum BA Executive Director Julie Brown.
For more information on Let’s Talk About It, email information@brokenarrowmuseum.org or call 918-258-2616. For more information on The Museum Broken Arrow, visit https://www.brokenarrowmuseum.org/.
The Museum Broken Arrow is a nonprofit organization in historic downtown Broken Arrow. In addition to showcasing local history, the Museum also offers events, educational opportunities and facility rental. The Museum is open Tuesday Wednesday Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Museum Broken Arrow is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight multicounty organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
