BROKEN ARROW — The Museum Broken Arrow announced recently, "A Night for the Museum: The Grand Event!" will be held on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Stoney Creek Hotel in Broken Arrow. Guests will enjoy a “Vaudeville Frolic” 1920s-themed event with live music by Grady Nichols and a magic show performed by Mike Platten.
“The Museum Broken Arrow Staff and Board of Directors, as well as volunteers and supporters, have spent the last 12 years sharing, preserving and encouraging a love for Broken Arrow’s rich history not only with Broken Arrow citizens but its numerous visitors as well. We plan to celebrate 12 years of the museum and create a wonderful night for our supporters. Packed with food, auctions, fun and friends this is a night you will not want to miss,” said Julie Brown, the museum’s executive director.
The Museum is honored to announce this year’s Historical Impact Award will be given to the family of the late Ms. Barbara Brown Kimbrough, whose dedication to Broken Arrow, The Museum Broken Arrow and the arts knew no bounds, and for whom the exhibit hall is named.
Visit the museum’s website or event page for more information: brokenarrowmuseum.org/2021grandevent.html or facebook.com/NightfortheMuseum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.