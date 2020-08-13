BROKEN ARROW — The Museum Broken Arrow has announced that it will host its next Let’s Talk About It, Oklahoma book series: Being Ethnic, Becoming American: Struggles, Successes, Symbols.
These events are free and usually held at The Museum BA. However, this season they will be held via Zoom and each session begins at 6:30 p.m. Email jbrown@brokenarrowmuseum.org to be added to the Zoom attendees email list.
The schedule of dates, hosts, and books is: Sept. 10, Kurt Lively, "Go Tell It On The Mountain" by James Baldwin; Oct. 8, Andrew Vassar, "The Way to Rainy Mountain" by N. Scott Momaday; and Nov. 12, Russell Lawson, "Woman Warrior: Memoirs of a Girlhood Among Ghosts" by Maxine Hong Kingston.
Individuals interested in attending the series can pick up their literary selections at The Museum Broken Arrow.
The events are made possible by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities with funding from the Inasmuch Foundation, Kirkpatrick Family and Oklahoma City University.
“We are so thankful to have the grant opportunity through Oklahoma Humanities again this season. These book discussions are always informative and create a fun and warm learning environment for all who join in. We look forward to welcoming our scholars and attendees virtually and learning more about the books in this series,” said Executive Director Julie Brown.
The Museum Broken Arrow is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in historic downtown Broken Arrow. In addition to showcasing local history, the Museum also offers events, educational opportunities and facility rental. For more information, call 918-258-2616 or visit BrokenArrowMuseum.org.
