The countdown is on to Medicine Stone 2019. The event is set for Sept. 19-21 at Diamondhead Resort along the Illinois River.
This is the seventh year for the for the Red Dirt music festival, which was founded by nationally known - and locally loved - bands Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Boland & the Stragglers.
While Turnpike won't be playing at this year's festival, there will be three stages for music lovers to check out.
The music kicks off on Thursday at 3 p.m. with the Jared Tyler Band on the Gravel Bar stage. Gates to the Main Stage will open at 5:30 p.m., with RC & The Ambers playing at 6 p.m.
"Get ready for a good time," said RC Edwards of RC & The Ambers and Turnpike Troubadours. "I recommend camping. That's one of my favorite things. There's not a better place to camp than Diamondhead."
Links to the full lineup and schedule are on the Medicine Stone Facebook and Twitter feeds. Pre-sale tickets and packages are available until Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m.
Single-day passes are available for $60 each, and visitors will have to pay $25 per day per vehicle to park. Tickets will be on sale at the gate each day, but with a $5 increase in price.
Many of the ticket and camping packages are sold out, but Roughin' It packages were still available as of Friday evening for $150. These each include one three-day access pass, the option to tent camp those three nights, and free parking. Those who purchase Roughin' It tickets can pay more to bring a self-sufficient RV.
Motel Livin' packages for two or four people are still able for $700 and $900 respectfully. These include access to the whole festival, a three-night stay in a Tahlequah motel, and a free shuttle service to and from town.
The VIP Motel Livin' packages for two people were also still available for $1,200. The passes, hotel, and shuttle are included, and according to the Medicine Stone website: "This package also includes one custom-wrapped Medicine Stone acoustic guitar autographed by all of this year's artists, and two Medicine Stone merchandise swag bags, daily meet-and-greets with the artists, dinner provided all three nights in the VIP area, and VIP standing only area at the front of the stage."
In years passed, lines have formed on State Highway 10 on the Thursday morning of Medicine Stone, as fans try to get their wristbands and find where they need to be. To help ease the congestion, early check-in times have been set up.
Those who have campsites in the reserved areas - Dark & Dirty Mile, Easton & Main, Fire Up The Bass, Morgan Street, and Normal Street - will be able to access their areas after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18. No one is allowed to camp Wednesday night.
Early check-in for those with Roughin' It, bunkhouse, or motel packages can pick up their wristbands 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Diamondhead's Gravel Bar. No purchases can be made that night. The campgrounds officially open at 9 a.m. Thursday, and those who picked up their wristbands early will have a separate, hopefully quicker, line to go through upon entry.
Aficionados who can't wait for the festivities to start can hit a Wednesday pre-party in downtown Tahlequah. Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water, has booked Medicine Stone performers Mike and the Moonpies to play. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Music will start at 9 p.m. with Jake Flint, Jacob Dement, and Chris Jones playing before the headliners. Tickets are $20 in advance at Dewain's or on Eventbrite. They will be $25 at the door, if available. Attendees will have the opportunity to win Medicine Stone tickets and other merchandise.
The Wednesday party at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave., starts at 9:30 p.m. with Jordan Cox. Turnpike Troubadour members Edwards, Hank Early, and Kyle Nix play next, followed by Seth Riley, and Brandon Clark from BD and the Big Rig. This is a free show for those 21 and over.
Learn more
For more information about these events, call Dewain's, 918-458-9736, or Ned's, 918-456-3341. Details about Medicine Stone is available at www.medicinestoneok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.