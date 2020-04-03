TULSA – "Vibrations From Tulsa," a compilation of 17 tracks by established and emerging bands from the Tulsa music scene, is set for global release on Horton Records May 1, Brian Horton, president of the Tulsa-based nonprofit record label, announced last week.
In anticipation of the album release, a new music video of “Call To Arms,” a single from Tulsa rock band Golden Ones, premiered on April 1. The song will be immediately available for streaming and download at the Horton Records Bandcamp site, as well as iTunes, Amazon and similar platforms.
Golden Ones is Sarah Dickenson (vocals, guitar), Jesse Frick (bass), Sean Fisher (guitar) and Jay Sullivan (drums). The band’s “Call To Arms” is one of the tracks included on Vibrations From Tulsa. The album, which features genres ranging from garage and psych rock to metal and punk, showcases music from The Shelter People, Freak Juice, The Panda Resistance, Blind Oath, Tom Boil and more. Pre-orders for vinyl, CD, digital and cassette (produced by Tulsa cassette tape label/art collective, Cult Love Sound Tapes) are available beginning April 1 through https://hortonrecords.bandcamp.com/album/vibrations-from-tulsa-compilation.
See below for a schedule of release shows (subject to change according to Mayor’s orders regarding COVID-19.)
"We've been wanting to do a compilation like this for quite a while, but because there are so many great artists in Oklahoma releasing full albums who need help, we haven't always had enough funding to assist everyone,” says Horton. “We pushed this project up the priority list for 2020 and felt that it was time to get it done. We did our best to include as many different artists as possible. Nearly every song on the album is a new, unreleased track. The album art and layout is a collaboration between Dylan Aycock, Phil Clarkin, and Steve Hammons. The recordings were done at a variety of different studios in the area, and we've included lengthy credits for every song to fully recognize all of the fantastic resources around here that make it possible to record music."
Release Show Dates (subject to change)
May 1– Vanguard: Golden Ones, The Shelter People, The Dull Drums, and Carlton Hesston.
May 3– The Whittier Bar: Blind Oath, Hersker, and Iron Cathedral.
May 8– Chimera: Tom Boil, Plastic Psalms, and Holy Void.
Horton Recordsis a volunteer-based, non-profit 501(c)(3) Tulsa music organization. Its mission is to provide services that develop and support musicians in the Tulsa area, while fostering community with other creative partners and building on the rich musical heritage in the region. Horton Records organizes and promotes showcase events, provides booking services and management support to artists, supplies business and financial support for recording and distributing music worldwide, and supports educational efforts for all ages. This mission directly aligns with city and state efforts to enhance the image of Tulsa and the surrounding area as a creative hub and music destination that attracts and retains visitors, as well as current and future residents. Horton Records has officially released more than 80 titles from Oklahoma artists and distributed more than 100,000 physical units worldwide. Each year, it books more than 100 shows on behalf of Oklahoma artists, free of charge, with approximately $50,000 annually being paid directly to musicians. For more information, visit www.hortonrecords.org.
