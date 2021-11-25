Music Room to present recital from 'Frozen'

The Music Room Tahlequah will present a special recital of music next weekend from the motion pictures "Frozen" and "Frozen 2" at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah building on the corner of Delaware and Choctaw.
This mixed media performance will be Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door and children are free. The performance will feature piano solos, vocal solos, duets and trios with backing tracks and cameo piano accompaniment by Dana Waters.
The opening number will include piano, electric piano, organ, drums, violins, scarf dancers, and the tiniest reindeer. There will be a "Let It Go" sing-along, and everyone is welcome to enjoy the white carpet winter photo setting for a special shot with the Music Room Players.
The Music Room Tahlequah is owned and operated by Waters and has been bringing Bach to rock since 2006.
