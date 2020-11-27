The Eastern Oklahoma Library System is developing a series of on-demand virtual music programs featuring local talent.
Residents in the EOLS service area are invited to submit a one-minute musical sample of their original performance between Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, via email to submissions@eols.org.
At least two finalists will be selected from each library branch, including those in Tahlequah and Hulbert. Finalists must provide their full-length song to be featured in the virtual program, with a preference given to works in the public domain. Performers of all ages, levels, and genres, solo or ensemble, are encouraged to submit a sample.
The EOLS Holiday Music Showcase will premiere the week before Christmas, and will be available on demand on the EOLS YouTube channel. Contact a local EOLS branch for more details: Tahlequah, 918-456-2581; or Hulbert, 918-772-3383.
