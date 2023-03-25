MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Colton Kro & The Murder to headline Red Fern Festival

Colton Kro & The Murder has gained popularity over the past several years and is set to headline the 2023 Red Fern Festival.
After performing solo for several years, Colton Kro started Colton Kro & The Murder in 2021. The band is made up of Tahlequah and Fort Gibson locals.
"I wasn't really tired of the solo stuff," said Kro. "I just wanted to explore the potential with a full band, so I started going out to open mics more and exploring the talent in the community and was just overwhelmed with all of it."
The five-member band includes Travis Rogers as the lead guitar player, Austin Reese as the electric/rhythm player, Micah Rodriguez on the bass, Jacob Martin on drums, and Colton Kro as the frontman.
Kro said finding out how serious the entire group was about performing together surprised him. He is thankful for the support of the band that pushes him to be a better musician.
"It was actually very humbling. You don't really know where you're at if you're solo because you're just by yourself," said Kro. "You think you're good, but you don't really know for sure, and when I was surrounded by all these good players in my band it really made me work a lot harder because I realized I wasn't near as good as what I thought."
Colton Kro & The Murder mainly peform southern rock and country with a red dirt feel and have created an hour-and-a-half of their own original music.
Kro said they are in the process of recording their first single since their album "Shade" came out in 2022.
"I think once we stopped trying to sound like the people that we were covering, once we really started to sound like ourselves and let it flow out naturally, is when we started to get really excited about our own songs," said Kro.
The band has grown in popularity over the last couple of years with appearances at the 2022 Calf Fry Festival pre-party, the FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival in Shawnee, and headlining at the Fort Worth Stockyards.
Kro said performing outside of Oklahoma has helped to broaden their perspectives to other talent.
"There's so much talent out there, but it also opened our eyes that we can play on the same stage as that talent outside of Tahlequah," said Kro. "There's nothing better than staying in Tahlequah and playing for locals, and that's where we get our best crowds, but down in the stockyards and going across state lines really lets people know, and lets the band know, we're trying to get on different stages in a bunch of different markets."
Check it out
Colton Kro & The Murder will be performing at Sallisaw Cherokee Casino as a trio April 8 at 7 p.m. and Fort Gibson Cherokee Casino on April 21. They will also be opening for Whisky Outlaws at Dewain's Place on April 7. On April 29, the group will be headlining the Red Fern Festival from 6-7 p.m.
