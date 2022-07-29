MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Dieter took time to hit his stride in music

Tahlequah musician Lyle Deiter, 54, has been playing music since he was a child.
The Mason Jar Revival backup vocalist and mandolin and harmonica player said he didn't start playing gigs regularly until he was in high school.
"I got my first guitar when I was young, and I started taking lessons and messing around with it. But then I would put it in the closet for a while, and then I'd get it back out and maybe take some more lessons, and then put it away for a while," said Deiter.
Deiter said his reasoning for not sticking with music consistently was because at that point, he hadn't hit a moment where he thought he sounded good enough.
"It's kind of like running. You start off running and it takes a little bit before you start getting that runner's high, and until then, it feels like torture. Not that music was torture, but I didn't put in enough effort or time or whatever to reach that point where I could start seeing results," said Deiter.
When he learned how to sing and play music at the same time, he said the coordination aspect of it was like he was learning a new language.
Deiter currently plays the harmonica, acoustic guitar, mandolin, bass, Native American flutes, banjo, and the octave mandolin.
He classifies his music as being more on the folk side, but also all over the place, as he has also written some songs he ranks as country and blues. He enjoys playing music for several reasons: his mental health, connection, and creation being the focal points. By playing, Deiter said, his mental health stays leveled out and helps him to avoid anxiety and depression.
"It's a way to connect with other people and communicate with other people. Whether you're talking to each other, you know each other or not, you're definitely connecting and communicating with them. You're creating something new," said Deiter.
Deiter has played with several different bands and musicians over the years, from his time in the Navy to when he first moved to Tahlequah. He said these encounters have influenced his writing and playing style, due to each one having its own style and vibe.
The difference in the first songs he wrote compared to his newer releases is that he didn't break songs down back then like he does now. He said his newest song is more on the blues side than his earlier songs. The song, which is about having a dangerous state of mind, has already been played at one gig, but Deiter said he plans to debut it again at some of his upcoming shows.
Deiter's next performances with Jeremy Cochran will be Aug. 4, at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m. and at Riverbend Floats Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. He will be with Mason Jar Revival Aug. 5, at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m., and Aug. 6 at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m. Deiter will also play in a songwriter swap Aug. 18, at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 6 p.m.
