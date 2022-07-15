MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Hamby gives God the glory as star rises

Cherokee County resident Steve Hamby has been performing as a musician since he was 4 years old. When he first started out, he began playing drums at his church and didn’t start to perform professionally until he was 17 years old.
Hamby said he normally plays as a solo act, but also plays the bass for the Brent Giddens Band. He said his start in performing professionally began because all of his heroes, from Roger Miller to Blink 182, were musicians.
“I was one of those guys in high school and college, who would wear JNCO jeans with the blue Mohawk and the piercings. Then on my home from gigs I would be listening to Waylon, or Hank Jr., or something like that,” said Hamby
Hamby’s father gave him his first guitar when he was 7 years old, and he started to learn by ear. He said when he would play, he would like what he heard, but Hamby wanted to make the song sound like his own. Since his start in songwriting happened when he was young, Hamby said he doesn’t remember the first song he ever wrote.
“I write some really bad songs that don’t end up making the cut at the time you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s a really good idea,’ and then by the time you’re finished with it, you’re like, ‘This is crap.’ So, I would say I have 100 songs written and probably 15 or 20 that are available somewhere, whether it’s streaming, or CD, or something like that,” said Hamby.
Hamby has been performing professionally for about 22 years and said his biggest dream is to play at the Grand Ole Opry and Cain’s Ballroom. Hamby’s next song to be released, called “Cain’s Ballroom Dream,” will touch on this dream and the longing feeling that musicians get to play in places that are bigger than themselves, such as Cain’s Ballroom.
He said one of his motivations for continuing playing music is financial gain for his family, as he also works as a teacher. Hamby is a middle school biology teacher in Muskogee, and said he doesn’t tell his students about his music because of the adult themes country music tends to play on, and he believes it is up to their parents to decide if they should listen to it.
One of the musician's biggest motivators for pursuing his dreams is his faith.
“I was brought up and still am a Christian and was taught, and still believe, that God gives us gifts, talents, and abilities that we’re supposed to use. And then when we get successful, or notoriety, or money, then we give God the credit for it,” he said.
Check it out
Steve Hamby will perform at The Branch on Tuesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. and at Rustler’s in Henryetta on July 22 and Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. He will also perform at Ned’s songwriter showcase on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. and Kroner and Baer on Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.