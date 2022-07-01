MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Lance Roark to release his first album in July

Tahlequah resident and country singer Lance Roark, of the Lance Roark Band and RC and the Ambers, will be releasing his first album in July.
The album is called "Better Man," and the finished work will feature eight tracks. The premise of the album is about the story of a couple working through their relationship, as the man tries to become a better person, Roark said.
"It's really exciting. There's a lot of pressure on it as well, because I want it to be good. I want people to like it, but then again, as an artist, I am just putting it out there for myself as well. So if people do or they don't like it, it's something I can be proud of," said Roark.
Roark got his start in music at 6 years old, when his grandfather gave him his first guitar.
He didn't start learning how to play the guitar, Roark said, until he was about 9. Roark said he still plays the same guitar his grandfather bought him in his shows.
"I love it. Every time I get to play it, it still feels like he's kind of there with me again," said Roark.
Influences on Roark's sound come from listening to bluegrass and country music growing up, especially albums by Johnny Cash and the Marshall Tucker Band.
Recently, Roark has been able to open for artists Stoney LaRue and Cody Canada. Roark said his next solo show will be Saturday, July 2, at the Belt40 in Eufaula. On Sunday, July 3, Roark will play a song swap at the Mercury Lounge with RC Edwards, Kyle Nix, and Amber Watson. He will also be performing with the Lance Roark band on July 4, at the No Wake Zone in Vian.
Roark's album "Better Man" will be available this July on a to-be-determined date on all streaming platforms. He said he plans on recording his second album this year and releasing it in 2023.
