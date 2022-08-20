MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Local musican overcomes jitters to keep performing

Tahlequah resident Richard Wood didn't begin playing music professionally until his early 30s.
The 46-year-old first started learning to play at 18 years old, when he received an electric guitar from a group of relatives for his birthday.
"It's something I was always interested in and never got around to until then. I started hanging out with musician friends and they had a band going, so it just kind of started the fire in a way," said Wood.
While 18 years old is still considered relatively young, learning to play at an older age than a lot of musicians made it a little more difficult for Wood in the beginning.
"It seems to me younger kids are so open to learning that it helps a lot, I think. I would say it kind of took me a while, honestly, to start hitting my stride. Once I did, it kind of took off, but I would say it would have helped if I would have started younger," said Wood.
Wood plays with Vox Squadron and the Blaine Bailey Band, while also participating in freelance work. He mainly plays the bass, along with the guitar, but also dabbles in playing the mandolin.
Wood said the first band he played in was called Locus and was pushed by friend and musician Chris Roso. Having a certain standard for his own music and waiting to feel comfortable performing onstage caused Wood to delay 13 years to start playing professionally.
"As far as the music, that wasn't so hard. It was the trying to get over the anxiety of performing on stage that was the hardest part," said Wood.
While dealing with stage fright was tough, he said by just getting out there and doing it, he got used to it. He said while his first few shows caused him to feel scared, he also got an adrenaline rush, which pushed him to keep playing. The musician doesn't deal with stage fright as much now ,but larger gigs still tend to make him a little anxious.
Wood has played in several bands throughout the years, including Psycho Deralikts, Critical Mass, and Locus, while also being hired as a sideman for performers and bands, such as Fletcher Christian, Pat Moss, Cecil Gray, the Red Dirt Rangers, Casey West, and the Pumpkin Hollow Band.
He said he likes performing with groups due to the camaraderie and teamwork they bring.
"When you're playing music with other people, it just seems like you can build it into bigger things than you can do by yourself," said Wood.
Check it out
Richard Wood will be performing with the Blaine Bailey Band at Cherokee Casino Grove, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m., and at Diamondhead Resort, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. He will also be performing with Vox Squadron at the Mercury Lounge in Tulsa, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m.
