MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Local musician uses lyrics to get things off his chest

When Dan Martin normally performs, the Tahlequah resident plays as a solo act or with other musicians, like Gene Williams.
Martin said he has always loved music, and that he was the annoying friend who would always study a song and point out what the song’s lyrics meant. Martin didn’t start playing guitar until he was 23 years old. He said he played the piano growing up, but football became his main focus when he started high school.
“I had this huge and sudden void in my life [after football ended] It was kind of just a natural thing when my buddy started showing me some chords,” said Martin.
Shortly after that, he said, he started to write songs about his life and things that he needed to get off his chest.
His first record, called “Hoka Hey,” was made public in 2014, while his second became available in 2019. Martin said he is working on some new music now, but he is not sure when it will be out.
Martin said while he was thrilled about releasing his first record, he was just eager to get his first album out to the public. He is more critical of his work now, and said he tends to take himself too seriously at times.
“If it doesn’t add to [humanity] then it’s just a waste of your own time and everyone else's, if you don’t send something out there that doesn’t have any substance,” said Martin.
One of the things that can make it harder for Martin to finish his songs is that he lives in his van. He'd been doing that since 2018, but took a short break from it to live in Norman.
Since the beginning of 2020, Martin has started living in his van in between gigs. He said living on the road is not really bad, as he enjoys it and it’s conducive for his songwriting and getting into the right headspace. But it’s also not for everybody.
“[Living in a van doesn’t get in the way] any more than mowing the lawn would if I lived somewhere. Like you still have to tend to things and keep up with things in any circumstance. Everyone has a situation to maintain. Freedom is a big benefit of living this way,” said Martin.
You're invited
Dan Martin will perform Sunday evening, July 10 at Riverbend Floats, from 2 to 4 p.m. For information, call 918-708-6800.
